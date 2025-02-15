Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,097,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $247.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

