Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Ameren updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-5.050 EPS.

Ameren Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

