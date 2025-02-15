Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading 27.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.12. 228,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 180,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40.

About Invesque

(Get Free Report)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.