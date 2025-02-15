Sage Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sage Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 4.4% of Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

EPD stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

