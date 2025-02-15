Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $73,010 billion for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. Gogoro updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gogoro Price Performance

GGR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 824,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,958. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $139.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.30) on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

