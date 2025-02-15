Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 288.35% and a negative return on equity of 147.50%. The company had revenue of $610 billion during the quarter.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of INBS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 447,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,171. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.
About Intelligent Bio Solutions
