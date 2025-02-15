V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $124.73 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $126.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.