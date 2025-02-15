Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $34.10. Approximately 2,013,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,030,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

