Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Drops By 29.4%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HeartBeam Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BEATW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,839. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

