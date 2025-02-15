Empire Life Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $454.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.