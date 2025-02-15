A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Up 37.9% in January

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 135,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 127,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,226. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

