Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

