Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 5,608 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,956,000 after acquiring an additional 226,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after acquiring an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.