Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,402,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $81,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,332,000 after purchasing an additional 831,482 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,302.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

