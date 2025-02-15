Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,242 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,153,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VDE stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.12.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

