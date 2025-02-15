iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $58,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 217,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.70 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.