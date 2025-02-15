Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,077.6% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,249,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,101 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 997.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 935,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after buying an additional 850,442 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after buying an additional 694,749 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 539,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,974,000 after buying an additional 475,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

