PineStone Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 3.6% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $382,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.2 %

SHW opened at $356.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

