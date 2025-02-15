Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.380-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.