Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,819 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $156,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ICE opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $157.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

