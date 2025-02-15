Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,774,577 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 36,320 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $227,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

