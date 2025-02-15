Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 17.48%.
Shares of NYSE CPAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 3,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $496.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.63.
