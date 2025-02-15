TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. TransUnion updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.080 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.960-0.990 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.5 %

TransUnion stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $151,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,956.24. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,590 shares of company stock worth $1,854,218. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

