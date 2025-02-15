Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.300 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 17.4 %

NUS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 3,578,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

