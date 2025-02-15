Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,249,000 after buying an additional 497,208 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 27,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

