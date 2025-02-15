Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expands By 18.7%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 2,074,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,967. Certara has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Certara by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

