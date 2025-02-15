Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

