Myriad Asset Management US LP Buys New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. PulteGroup accounts for 1.5% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $107.45 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

