WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,687 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

