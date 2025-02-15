ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,917. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $101,702.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,120. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,885,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 274.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 491,725 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $13,024,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

