iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lessened by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,911 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after buying an additional 683,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,751,000 after buying an additional 353,468 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,007,000 after buying an additional 175,574 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after buying an additional 354,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

