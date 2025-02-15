Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41,257.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,770 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,482,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 881,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 761,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,962.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 753,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 728,601 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

