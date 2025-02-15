BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,188,000 after buying an additional 138,592 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $54.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

