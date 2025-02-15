Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

First Solar Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.