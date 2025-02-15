Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) is WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,306 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQT. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 884,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,541,000 after buying an additional 643,625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1,232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 403,195 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 519,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HEQT opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

