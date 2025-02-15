WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.