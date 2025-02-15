Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

