Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 59.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

