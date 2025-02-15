Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Terumo Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TRUMY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.21. 138,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.64. Terumo has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $21.22.
About Terumo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Terumo
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.