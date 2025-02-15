Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Terumo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRUMY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.21. 138,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.64. Terumo has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

