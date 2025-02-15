Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:H traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.02. 1,575,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.