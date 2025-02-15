Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $283.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.30 and its 200-day moving average is $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

