Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5,566.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 147,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 144,730 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 175,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

Eaton stock opened at $309.21 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.20.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

