1,015 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. HubSpot makes up about 0.7% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 26,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $740.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.75.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $812.44 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $734.12 and a 200-day moving average of $619.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.