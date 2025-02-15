New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,479 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $43,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 280.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,859 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of American International Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,896,000 after acquiring an additional 880,625 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

