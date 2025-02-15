Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,868 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

