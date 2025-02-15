WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 904 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 308.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 60.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $213.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.51 and a one year high of $261.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average of $195.86.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

