VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.63 and last traded at $96.23. Approximately 39,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 201,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VSE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 24.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 224,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VSE by 711.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in VSE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

