Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading Up 9.8% – Still a Buy?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $48.16. 964,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,225,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INOD. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Innodata alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INOD

Innodata Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 38,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,808,167.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $4,849,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,204,536. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,083 shares of company stock worth $44,861,870 over the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innodata by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.