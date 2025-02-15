Roxbury Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,021 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 229,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

