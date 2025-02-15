Healthcare Stocks To Consider – February 12th

Alphabet, Vertiv, and Tempus AI are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, health insurers, hospitals, and other healthcare-related businesses. Investors buy and sell these stocks on the stock market, seeking to profit from the growth and performance of the healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.81. 10,749,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,692,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.01. 13,342,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,992,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $155.84.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. 14,211,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,694,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.49.

